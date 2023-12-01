The Lumineers 'Deck the Halls' For Christmas

(BHM) The Lumineers "Deck the Halls" to usher in the holiday season. They recorded the beautifully arresting version of the traditional carol while touring in Argentina this fall.

Their proceeds from streaming and downloading the single will go to Backline, which works to connect music industry professionals and their families with a trusted network of mental health and wellness providers. "Deck the Halls" premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services.

The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz had this to say about the new song: "We are happy to release 'Deck The Halls' for the holidays. Maybe it's the idea of soft winter snow gently falling quieting the streets and neighborhoods, or the short days where the sun barely rises above the horizon, we always seem to arrange and record the most barebones versions of holiday songs. Someday we're going to release the saddest Christmas album ever! In seriousness, we are grateful to partner with Backline. They are doing very important work"

