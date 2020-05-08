Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are debuting a lyric video for their 1980 classic, "Ace Of Spades", as part of the first annual "Motorhead Day" celebrations on May 8th.
The band says the title track to their fourth album "isn't just one of the greatest hard rock songs ever written - it has truly become a lifestyle anthem for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world.
"Now, 40 years later we are celebrating this milestone album's anniversary on Motorhead day 2020, 'The 8th Of May' by inviting you, the fans from around the globe to join us on this special day where everything is louder than everything else!"
Among the highlights of the online event, fans can access new Facebook and Instagram filters that superimpose the band's mascot, Snaggletooth, over their faces, and purchase a series of limited-edition Road Crew merchandise in the group's webstore, with a portion of the proceeds going to Live Nation's Crew Nation Fund to provide financial support to touring crews affected at this time.
"Raise a toast to Motorhead!," says the band. "Fill a glass with your favorite libation and post your toast to Motorhead online with the hashtag #8thofmay. Jack and Coke optional!" Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Metallica Star Reacts To Rock Hall Snubbings
Motorhead Was A Band Effort Says Campbell
Rock Hall Corrects Motorhead Snub Following Backlash
Longtime Motorhead Member Angry At Rock Hall Snub
Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees
Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration
Original Motorhead Guitarist Larry Wallis Dead At 70
Motorhead Stream 1979 Performance Video Of 'Stay Clean'
Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online
Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury- Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Live At Pompeii Concert- more
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow
The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark
Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury
Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Live At Pompeii Concert
Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video
DED Release 'A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)' Video
Halestorm Announce Roadiestrong Campaign
Sick Century Release 'Echos & Dust' Video
Singled Out: Lettuce's Checker Wrecker