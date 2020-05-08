Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are debuting a lyric video for their 1980 classic, "Ace Of Spades", as part of the first annual "Motorhead Day" celebrations on May 8th.

The band says the title track to their fourth album "isn't just one of the greatest hard rock songs ever written - it has truly become a lifestyle anthem for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world.

"Now, 40 years later we are celebrating this milestone album's anniversary on Motorhead day 2020, 'The 8th Of May' by inviting you, the fans from around the globe to join us on this special day where everything is louder than everything else!"

Among the highlights of the online event, fans can access new Facebook and Instagram filters that superimpose the band's mascot, Snaggletooth, over their faces, and purchase a series of limited-edition Road Crew merchandise in the group's webstore, with a portion of the proceeds going to Live Nation's Crew Nation Fund to provide financial support to touring crews affected at this time.

"Raise a toast to Motorhead!," says the band. "Fill a glass with your favorite libation and post your toast to Motorhead online with the hashtag #8thofmay. Jack and Coke optional!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





