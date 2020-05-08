.

Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

Bruce Henne | 05-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May injured himself while gardening at home earlier this week. The 72-year-old rocker shared a photo of himself wearing a mask during a hospital visit alongside an update to fans on exactly what happened.

"Reality check! For me," writes May on his website blog Soapbox. "No - the Virus didn't get me yet - thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away.

"But me?? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

"So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home," he adds. "Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there."

May has remained quite active and visible during the pandemic, juggling media interviews, creating and sharing home videos, and participating in a number of charitable endeavors, among other things. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea

Queen's Brian May Virtually Jams With We Will Rock You Cast

Queen Release 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers

Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen

Queen Rock 'We Are The Champions' In Lockdown Jam

Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam

Queen Announce Rescheduled Rhapsody Tour Dates

Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit

Queen Stream Live Aid Set From Fire Fight Australia Concert

More Queen News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury- Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Live At Pompeii Concert- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In

Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow

The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark

advertisement
Latest News

Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Streams Live At Pompeii Concert

Motorhead Day Celebrated With New 'Ace Of Spades' Lyric Video

DED Release 'A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)' Video

Halestorm Announce Roadiestrong Campaign

Sick Century Release 'Echos & Dust' Video

Singled Out: Lettuce's Checker Wrecker