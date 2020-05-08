Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May injured himself while gardening at home earlier this week. The 72-year-old rocker shared a photo of himself wearing a mask during a hospital visit alongside an update to fans on exactly what happened.

"Reality check! For me," writes May on his website blog Soapbox. "No - the Virus didn't get me yet - thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away.

"But me?? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

"So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home," he adds. "Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK? Thanks. Take care out there."

May has remained quite active and visible during the pandemic, juggling media interviews, creating and sharing home videos, and participating in a number of charitable endeavors, among other things. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





