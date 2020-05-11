.

Metallica Streaming Full 'Black Album' Show For MetallicaMondays

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2020

Metallica continue their special MetallicaMondays full concert streams this week with a special 20th anniversary show for their blockbuster "Black Album".

Tonight's (May 11th) full show stream will feature the band's June 10, 2012 performance at Pannonia Fields II in Nickelsdorf, Austria beginning at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT.

The band had this to say, "Check out tonight's #MetallicaMondays show, 'Live in Austria - June 10, 2012" for a set that sees 'The Black Album' played from back to front in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary." Stream the show below:


