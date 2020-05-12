Killswitch Engage Unplug For Quarantine Video

Killswitch Engage have released an acoustic quarantine video of their track "We Carry On." The studio version of the song comes from their 2016 album "Incarnate".

Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say, "This song is a deep one for me. When I wrote the lyrics, it was originally based off of struggles in a tumultuous, abusive relationship.

"Little did I know how significant it would eventually be as it has relevance during this strange time of quarantine and uncertainty. "For me, it has turned into an anthem, of sorts, about perseverance.

"While working on this version, it really struck me how much I felt the lyrics in a different light. As dark and difficult as things can get, we all have this inner power to persevere and pull through.

"I feel that the desperation and the melancholy of this song are balanced by a ray of hope that runs through it all." Watch the video below:





