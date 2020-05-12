Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation

Metallica have announced a special t-shirt release to benefit Crew Nation as part of their Month Of Giving program that they have launched over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band had this to say, "Across the board, road crews are the unsung heroes of EVERY tour. Without the crew, there is no show. Period. COVID-19 put a stop to concerts, and because of that, countless integral members of the music industry have found themselves out of a job. With this in mind, Live Nation established Crew Nation, an initiative designed to assist touring and venue crews who depend on live shows to make a living.

"It is now our turn to support the people who have always been there for us - both as musicians and fans. One way you can support these awesome people is by adding this re-creation of the Trails We Have Crept t-shirt, featuring art by Mark DeVito and worn by our crew during the Black Album tour, to your wardrobe! Proceeds from the sale of this shirt and select other items in the Metallica Store will be donated to our four Month of Giving spotlight organizations all month long.

"Many of you recognize the people who make Metallica shows happen. We'd like to help you learn a little bit more about them and what they do to keep us on the road. Get to know some members of our crew, from techs to wardrobe, engineers to directors, and security to pyro."

Find the shirt and meet the Metallica crew members here.





