The Ghost Inside have released a lyric video for their new track "Pressure Point." The song comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album that will be released on June 5th.
Bassist Jim Riley had this to say about the brand new song, "Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope.
"On this record we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we've been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like 'Pressure Point; might not do that by itself.
"Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we've ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you're just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud f*** will get the job done." Watch the video below:
The Ghost Inside Return With 'Aftermath' and Announce Album
The Ghost Inside Finish First New Album In Six Years
The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show
The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party- Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'- The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'- Killswitch Engage- more
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party
Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'
The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'
Killswitch Engage Unplug For Quarantine Video
Dave Grohl Reacts To Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute
Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation
Alter Bridge Release 'Metalingus' Lyric Video
The Who In The Studio For Leeds 50th Anniversary