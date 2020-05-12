The Ghost Inside Share New Song 'Pressure Point'

The Ghost Inside have released a lyric video for their new track "Pressure Point." The song comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album that will be released on June 5th.

Bassist Jim Riley had this to say about the brand new song, "Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope.

"On this record we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we've been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like 'Pressure Point; might not do that by itself.

"Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we've ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you're just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud f*** will get the job done." Watch the video below:





