Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

(hennemusic) Queen and Eagle Rock Entertainment have partnered with The Mercury Phoenix Trust to present a special YouTube premiere screening of The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

This Friday, May 15, the Official Queen YouTube Channel will be premiering a special stream of the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert as part of the ongoing fight with COVID-19, with all donations supporting the World Health Organization. Google.org is matching $2 for every $1 donated, with this ongoing Google/YouTube UN Foundation campaign fundraiser running through June 30.

The concert will be available to stream for 48 hours only, starting at 2 PM EST. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness took place on Easter Monday, April 20, 1992 at London's Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 72,000 and global broadcast audience of over one billion.

The concert was a tribute to Queen's lead vocalist, who died of AIDS on November 24, 1991. Queen's remaining members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were joined on stage by many of the biggest acts in the world including David Bowie, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Robert Plant, Metallica, Liza Minelli, Def Leppard, Seal, Roger Daltrey and many more; the concert was to be the last large scale live event Deacon performed with Queen. Watch the event trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea

Queen's Brian May Virtually Jams With We Will Rock You Cast

Queen Release 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers

Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen

Queen Rock 'We Are The Champions' In Lockdown Jam

Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam

Queen Announce Rescheduled Rhapsody Tour Dates

Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit

More Queen News



