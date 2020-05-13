Shinedown Still Plan To Launch Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith says that the band plans at this point to still go ahead with their rescheduled Deep Dive Tour this summer, which was originally plans for spring but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour is now scheduled to take place this July through September and Brent was asked during an appearance on Zippo Encore Live With Jose Mangin last week if they still planned to hit the road.

He responded, "We are supposed to be on tour right now doing that [original] tour, interspersed with headlining some festivals. We rescheduled the tour for August and September, actually, the very first show is rescheduled for July 31st in Victoria, in Canada, but as of right now, that's all a go. So we're not backing off of that rescheduled timeline.

"Obviously, our number one priority is the safety of the public, but we also want the public to know something from us to all of them out there: we are not afraid to play for you," the singer continued. "We wanna do everything safely and we wanna go by the professionals in the medical community and what we're gonna need to do, but you can't stay inside forever. Your immune system and everything about this virus, I want people to understand this, is that if you shelter at home for too long, it's going to deplete your immune system. Obviously, people that are older, if they have pre-existing conditions or they have a compromised immune system, yes, we need to be extremely diligent with them and make sure that they're safe. But for people that don't have compromised immune systems, not being around people right now and not being back at work, that's actually hindering your immune system. We have to get back out safely.

"I want people to know that every one of us, our crew, everybody in Shinedown, our management, our label, we are doing everything in our power to make sure that when it is time for us to be able to do shows again, we want everybody to know when you come to a Shinedown show, you are coming to a safe environment; we would never put anyone's health at risk," he clarified. "But that being said, you've got to maintain a level of being healthy is also working out, eating right, taking certain supplements to help boost your immune system.

"Don't be paralyzed by fear. You can't allow that to happen, because then this invisible virus, however you wanna put it, then it begins to win. And we can't allow that." Watch the interview below:





