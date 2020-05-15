Arizona Rockers To Play Show To Live Audience Later This Month

Arizona prog rockers Spafford have announced that they will be performing a live show in front of fans in Mesa, AZ on May 24th at the Digital Drive-In.
The band will be perform unique show for fans who will attend in their vehicals to practice social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced tours and concerts to be postponed or canceled across the globe.
The band had this to say, "We are extremely excited for this opportunity. Everyone on our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that this will be an amazing experience that follows all social distancing guidelines.
"We want to provide a safe, fun environment for everyone to get out and enjoy our music!" The band will also be livestreaming the show for free for fans across the U.S. via their Facebook and YouTube pages.
