.

Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | 05-18-2020

Dropkick Murphys

Bruce Springsteen will remotely be joining Dropkick Murphys for a special jam during their Streaming Outta Fenway free live stream that will be taking place on May 29th.

Dropkick Murphys will be performing a special concert at Fenway Park in Boston that will be streamed live for free on their Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

Springsteen will be doing a special "double play" jam remotely with the band during the show where they will be performing one of their songs and one of Springsteen's.

While the stream will be free, the band will be running a text-to-donate campaign that will support three non-profits: Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

The band's successful St Patrick's Day "Streaming From Boston" show can be streamed below:


