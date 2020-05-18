Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays

Metallica will be going all the way back to 1983 for this week's MetallicaMondays. The band will be streaming their full concert from the Metro in Chicago.

The band had this to say, "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Chicago - August 12, 1983 for free! A week after James Hetfield's 20th birthday, four fresh-faced metal heads took the Metro in Chicago by storm.

"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin." Watch the show below:





