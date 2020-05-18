Metallica will be going all the way back to 1983 for this week's MetallicaMondays. The band will be streaming their full concert from the Metro in Chicago.
The band had this to say, "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live in Chicago - August 12, 1983 for free! A week after James Hetfield's 20th birthday, four fresh-faced metal heads took the Metro in Chicago by storm.
"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week! Make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube channel to receive a notification when the show is about to begin." Watch the show below:
Metallica Step Up For Crew Nation
Metallica Streaming Full 'Black Album' Show For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Launch A Month Of Giving
Metallica To Stream Full London Show For MetallicaMondays
Virtual Metallica Tour Launched
Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video
Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels
Metallica May Make New Album While In Quarantine
Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays- Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream- Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert- Neil Young- more
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays
Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream
Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour
Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'
Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert
Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film
Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'