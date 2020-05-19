Motorhead Pay Tribute To Road Crews With Benefit Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are paying tribute to live event support staff with a new fund-raising video that they have released for their 1980 track, "(We Are) The Road Crew."

"The road crew are the backbone of any successful live event," says the band, "and to Lemmy and Motorhead they were more than just workers or employees, they were family. Lemmy loved them so much that he wrote a classic song dedicated to them, an anthem: '(We Are) The Roadcrew"!'

"It pains us to see our family hurting, so we would like to honor, respect and show our solidarity to those that make what we all enjoy possible with a brand new '...Roadcrew' video by Robert John.

"We would also like to challenge our friends and colleagues to join us by posting photos and videos of their beloved road warriors. Let's give them some social media spotlight, love and gratitude! We wanna see yours!"

"(We Are) The Road Crew" was featured on Motorhead's fourth studio album, "Ace Of Spades."

"For those that would like to chip in," adds the band, "e encourage you to go to Live Nation's road crew assistance program Crew Nation to give what you can, any little bit helps. And all streaming proceeds from our new video tribute will be donated to the fund.

"This movement has no genre, it has no labels, it has no limitations. Remember... #WeAreTheRoadCrew." Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





