Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

(hennemusic) The Thin Lizzy classic "Bad Reputation" is featured in a new all-star quarantine cover by members of Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm and Machine Head.
Billed as "Collab-A-Jam", the session was put together by former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel. "First in a series," explains the rocker. "After Marta and I had so much fun doing 'No Excuses', I invited my buds Dave McClain (Sacred Reich/Machine Head), Richie Faulkner (Judas Preist), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, Ozzy, BLS, pretty much every band) and resident Bad-Ass Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) to jam on one of my favorite tunes by one of my favorite bands
"Mixed by Paul Fig, Vid edit by Todd Shuss. More 'Collab-A-Jams' coming and look for a guest-oriented guitar breakdown and play-through show coming as soon as the Shelter in Place rules allow." Watch the cover and hear the original version here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub
Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder 2019 In Review
Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott 2019 In Review
Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder
Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott
Thin Lizzy Recruit Mastodon Star For 50th Anniversary Festival Dates
Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium Tour Postponed- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots- more
Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour
Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates
Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour