Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue

Sammy Hagar says that he and Eddie Van Halen are not done and that he foresees that he will once again front Van Halen in some form. Sammy also shared that he believes Eddie's reported health issues was that the legendary guitarist had back surgery.

Hagar was asked by Rolling Stone about comments David Lee Roth made that the band is finished and Sammy replied, "If they want to get it together, they just have to call Dave or have to call Sammy.

"They can go out with [Van Halen's son] Wolfie as a trio, but that's not the legacy of Van Halen. I think they know that. I'm not predicting what's going to happen, but I would tell you if there's concerts next year, Van Halen will probably be on tour next year."

Sammy also predicted that he will play with Eddie again. He said, "I foresee it happening. I'm not trying to plant a seed like I know something is happening. I know nothing.

"I just know what I know in my heart and my head, which is that it has to happen. Whether it's Sam and Dave or not, I don't know that either. But I know that Eddie and I are not done. If enough water goes under the bridge before we die, it'll happen. It has to. God is going to slap us both around if he has to."

Sammy also spoke about the rumored reunion for a tour last year. He said, "I was asked through other people in my management to see if that would happen.

"The camps talked about it and Live Nation asked about it. It came and went because Ed got sick. I don't know exactly what happened to him, but I think he had back surgery." Read the full interview here.





Related Stories

Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar

Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary

David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows

Van Halen Producer Ted Templeman Releasing Autobiography

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

More Van Halen News



