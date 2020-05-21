Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have postponed their summer 2020 Las Vegas residency. The nine-show "Sin City Nights" series - with guests Queensryche - was scheduled to open July 4 at the Zappos Theater.
"Dear fans...our Las Vegas Residency in July at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is postponed, the new dates will be announced soon," says the band. "We want our fans and everybody involved in the shows to be safe during these uncertain times. Please take good care of yourselves, stay healthy and well, and we see you again when times are better for all of us."
The Scorpions recently issued a new single, "Sign Of Hope", during the global health crisis. "We are working on lots of Hard'n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days," said the German rockers last month, "but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little Sign of Hope that came straight from the heart in troubled times." Listen to the track here.
