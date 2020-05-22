Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special

Apple Music have announced that they will be celebrating Memorial Day Weekend (May 23rd-25th) with 72 Hours of Great Live Shows, which will include some of the biggest names in music.

The special series will feature 20 concerts beginning with "pop" on Saturday (May 23rd) that will feature: Lady Gaga - The Monster Ball Tour Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2011) / Coldplay - Live In São Paulo (São Paulo, BR 2017) / Amy Winehouse - Live at Porchester Hall (London, UK 2007) / Lil Wayne - Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, USA 2008) / Tyler, the Creator - Apple Music Presents: Tyler, the Creator (Los Angeles, USA 2019) / J Balvin - Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017) / Camila Cabello - New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, USA 2019) / One Republic - Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015).

They will then crank things up to 11 for a day of Rock with the following shows on Sunday: Pearl Jam - Immagine in Cornice (multiple cities in Italy, 2006) / Metallica - Quebec Magnetic (Quebec City, CA 2009) / Rage Against the Machine - Live at Finsbury Park (London, UK 2010) / Nine Inch Nails - Beside You in Time (multiples US cities, 2006) / U2 - 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA 2009) / Nirvana - Live at Reading (Reading, UK 1992).

They will cap off the series with Legends on Monday featuring: Eagles - Hell Freezes Over (Los Angeles, USA 1994) / Bob Marley - Uprising Live! (Dortmund, DE 1980) / Elton John - Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2007) / The Rolling Stones - Hyde Park Live (London, UK 2013) / Queen - Live at Wembley '86 (London, UK 1986) / Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band - London Calling: Live at Hyde Park (London, UK 2009).





