Metallica Streaming Full 'By Request' Concert

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2020

Metallica

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming one of their very special By Request concerts in its entirety for this week's installment of MetallicaMondays, tonight (May 25th).

The band had this to say, "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to revisit Live In Lima - March 20, 2014 for free! This was the third show of the Metallica By Request tour, where the audience got to vote on the setlist before the show.

"Lima was unique; the final vote saw some staples left out of the set. You won't be hearing 'Sad But True', 'Nothing Else Matters', or 'Bellz' tonight. Tune in to find out what replaced them!

"Streaming starts at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT, but don't worry if you can't make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy our YouTube channel! Make sure you're subscribed to our YouTube channel so you receive a notification when the show is about to begin." Watch the show below


