Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers have postponed their 50th Anniversary North American tour due to the ongoing pandemic. The five-month series - which was set to begin June 9 in West Palm Beach, FL - has been moved to next year.

"This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers' fans, crew and local employees in mind," says the band. "The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America.

"Unfortunately due to scheduling conflicts, previously announced dates Mount Pleasant, MI, Sioux City, IA, Boise, ID, Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, Bossier City, LA, and Memphis, TN have been cancelled."

"Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates," adds the group. "If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase."

The Doobie Brothers are among the artists set to be inducted into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Read more including the new tour dates here.

