Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message

Queen guitarist Brian May has released a new video message to fans to thank them for the "torrent of love and support" they have given him after his disclosed that he had suffered from a "small heart attack."

May says in the video clip, "Can't quite make it to the music room today, the so-called music room. Battling things a bit today, but I'm overwhelmed. I'm really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that's come back at me after incredible coverage in the press. I really didn't expect all that.

"As you can see, I'm okay but this is going to sound really strange, but my e-mail box and the Save-Me box and everything else are so full of incredible messages. I will never ever be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you here. It's just unbelievable.

"This is going to sound very strange but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes. I hadn't thought that at funerals. I don't know if you think that. You know all these people who come and say these wonderful things about the person that's gone, but you can't hear it or she can't hear it, and so I'm lucky I got to hear it so my life is complete.

"I'm sorry that sounds weird, but I can't compare it with anything. I just looked at all the publicity that was generated, so I'm thrilled, and I'm pretty good today. I'm taking it easy and taking all the right things and do the physio and all the rest of it. So I'm going to be fully functional pretty soon.

"But thank you, thank you, thank you. That's all I can say for the fantastic amount of love you give me. It's really appreciated. I will never forget it." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack

Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special

Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

Queen's Brian May Goes To Hospital For Gardening Injury

Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea

Queen's Brian May Virtually Jams With We Will Rock You Cast

Queen Release 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers

Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen

Queen Rock 'We Are The Champions' In Lockdown Jam

More Queen News



