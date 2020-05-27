Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend

Led Zeppelin have announced that they will be offering a free stream of their famed 2007 reunion performance this Saturday, May 30th, at 8PM BST.

Released on home video as "Celebration Day" the performance took place at a benefit concert in the memory of Atlantic Records icon Ahmet Ertegun at the O2 in London and December 10th, 2007.

The show marked the first performance of the band in 27 years, with original members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones joined by late drummer John Bonham's son Jason.

The global watch party will be taking place on the band's official YouTube channel. Check out a trailer below:





