Led Zeppelin have announced that they will be offering a free stream of their famed 2007 reunion performance this Saturday, May 30th, at 8PM BST.
Released on home video as "Celebration Day" the performance took place at a benefit concert in the memory of Atlantic Records icon Ahmet Ertegun at the O2 in London and December 10th, 2007.
The show marked the first performance of the band in 27 years, with original members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones joined by late drummer John Bonham's son Jason.
The global watch party will be taking place on the band's official YouTube channel. Check out a trailer below:
Styx's Tommy Shaw Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels
Jimmy Page Recalls Led Zeppelin's 'Profound' First Time Together
Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case
Led Zeppelin Become The Nobs On 50th Anniversary Video Series
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Spring Tour Announced
Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For Physical Graffiti Anniversary
Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic
Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend- Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour- Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album- Anthrax- more
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On
Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1
Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You
Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend
Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour
Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album
John Bush Does Quarantine Reunion Jam With Former Anthrax Bandmate
Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album
Maelstrom Offering New Album Free To Military & First Responders
Faith & Scars Release 'Never The Same' DIY Video
Singled Out: Shawn Pittman's Make It Right