Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour

Shinedown have officially canceled their Deep Dive Tour due to the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns, despite Brent Smith's comments earlier this month that there going to try to keep the trek going.

The band had this to say, "We're coming to you with news. . . We've always been a 'fans first' band, but leaving you all in the dark is something we refuse to do.

"The 'Deep Dive Tour' was an idea the four of us collectively came up with to do something special for you in a way we don't often get to do. But, with the weight of everything happening in the world today, it has come to light that it is impossible at this point to continue to move the tour forward this year. Trust us, we've tried anything and everything to make these shows happen while always keeping the health and safety of our fans, crew and local venue staff as our #1 priority.

"Instead of stringing everyone along who pays their hard-earned money through endlessly postponing and rescheduling, we've had to make the difficult decision to cancel the shows.

"The 'Deep Dive Tour' will have to come alive at a different time when it is safe for all. Refunds for all tickets and VIP will be available at point of purchase.

"As much as this crushes us not to play the 'Deep Dive Tour,' the health and safety of our fans, crew and venue staff from around the world are of the utmost importance to us.

"We love you, we miss you and we have so much more coming for you this year while we sort out the 'concert world.'

"For information on postponements / cancellations for non-'Deep Dive' summer dates, please check at point of purchase."

Brent appeared on Zippo Encore Live With Jose Mangin recently and said that the band was still planning to do the tour at the point. He said, "We are supposed to be on tour right now doing that [original] tour, interspersed with headlining some festivals.

"We rescheduled the tour for August and September, actually, the very first show is rescheduled for July 31st in Victoria, in Canada, but as of right now, that's all a go. So we're not backing off of that rescheduled timeline."





