Singled Out: Disconnected's Unstoppable

French modern metallers Disconnected recently released their new single and video "Unstoppable" from their forthcoming album and to celebrate we asked vocalist Ivan Pavlakovic to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The way we normally work with Disconnected is this one. Adrian (founder and guitarist) sends me a fully arranged track and I start to work on melodies. I received the demo of that track by the end of April 2019. I immediately felt that there was a very accessible, straight in your face vibe to that song. I also felt that this material was more mature. I finished to write my vocal melodies in two hours, I had a 'violent inspiration' sort to say on that day. I was so happy that we were heading towards that direction artistically. It had that groove, that great melodic chorus and this bad ass riff on the bridge that in my opinion make a great song. As for the lyrics, the idea of writing something very positive, go to war, don't let anybody tell you you can't do this or that resonated very much with my state of mind at that point. We were already fighting like hell for 2 years to expand our reputation, tour, etc. We don't live in the same areas in France so we're not the kind of band that can gather and rehearse every week. But man when we're all together playing our music, the magic happens every f***ing time! That's what inspired me for this song, cuz when I hit that stage with my brothers I feel unstoppable. We've been told so many times, because we were a French band, that things couldn't happen for us and yet with our only drive we manage to tour with Tremonti, open for Judas Priest etc. This song it's us. Hard work pays off, and dreams can come true.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here





Related Stories

Disconnected Release 'Unstoppable' Video

More Disconnected News



