Singled Out: Disconnected's Life Will Always Find Its Way

French rockers Disconnected recently released their new single "Life Will Always Find Its Way" from their forthcoming album, "We Are Disconnected", and to celebrate we asked Ivan to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

In Disconnected we've been working in the same way for years now. My brother Adrian is writing all the music and arrangements and then he sends me the track to take care of the vocals and lyrics. I have to say that I've been inspired straight away by this track. To me this song definitely represents everything that this band is about. Strong hooks and gimmicks, groovy riffs and great melodies, choruses that will stick with you for a long time. And on top of the cake this song has a terrific breakdown, that let us imagine crazy energetic moments when we'll be able to perform it live.

In the band we feel more and more concerned about the state of our planet and as a lot of people we feel like things are not going in the right direction. This song is a warning. A warning about what could happen to humanity quicker than we think.... It's actually funny to think that this song has been written before the pandemic hit... Funny to think that in the song humans are like a virus that could be erased from the surface of the earth because they start to be a real problem for the sake of all things.... Time will do its work, and we're only passing by.

I wanted to find a strong sentence to express that idea, and I just don't know why I thought of Jeff Goldblum and his famous quote in Jurassic Park , "Life finds a way". And I thought to myself, Damn.... that's exactly it, no matter what Life has more imagination than us, and will always find a way to subsist, and to develop. That's why I think the planet will act that way with us. It' ll find a way to get rid of us if we continue to oppose such high risk of general extinction. In my opinion we are nothing compare to the billions of years of existence of our planet and we will certainly remain a tear drop in the ocean. We should be a lot more humble and respectful.

