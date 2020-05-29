Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy

Lamb Of God have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Routes," which features a guest appearance from Testament frontman Chuck Billy.

The track comes from Lamb Of God's forthcoming self-titled album that will be hitting stores on June 19th and vocalist Randy Blythe shared the following about the inspiration for the song, "I went to Standing Rock because I had heard reports of violence committed on the peaceful protestors there by both state law enforcement and private security contractors, and this violence was not reported in mainstream media for the most part.

"I went to bring supplies and support these people, who were trying to protect their water, and thereby protect everyone, as everything in the natural world is protected. I was there a week, made some great friends, and learned a lot. It was a very profound experience in my life, and I knew one day I would write a song about it."



Randy also explained why be recruited Chuck Billy to guest on the track, "My experience, although my own, was tempered and shaped by the hundreds of years of brutal oppression of Native peoples in our country.

"So, it was imperative for me to have a Native voice represented on the song, and Chuck Billy was happy to be that voice. At the end, there is a call and response section - Chuck calls and I respond. This is intentional. Musically, it is symbolic of my experience there. A native voice leads, bringing forth positive energy and calling to the people to unite, and I reply, providing support. That was my physical experience, and it is reflected in the song."



Chuck Billy added, "It was a great honor as a proud Pomo Native American to be asked by Lamb Of God to do some guest vocals on this song.

"The No DAPL movement by the indigenous people of this country was a historic event. Being able to lend my voice to represent the Native American people, complementing Randy's storytelling and lyrics, is something really special to me.

"I'm glad this movement was put in a musical message, and I am extremely happy to have been a part of it." Watch the video below:





