W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Tributes Bob Kulick

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless has shared his tribute to guitarist Bob Kulick, who he had worked with on the band's "The Crimson Idol" and "Still Not Black Enough" albums.

Kulick is best known for his work with KISS including on Paul Stanley's 1978 solo albums, as well as appearances on "Alive II", "Unmasked", "Killers" and more.

He died on May 29th at the age of 70. Lawless took to Facebook to share the following tribute, "When voices we know are suddenly silenced, we are left stunned and solemn. An extraordinary talent has now been silenced. I owe a large debt of gratitude to the one I nicknamed '3-day Bob'. I'm not sure if he would ever know how much his talent would be held in awe by his peers and the world.

"As time passes in our lives, we reflect on what we have had, lost, and what we will miss the most. I was fortunate enough to have worked with him, and spend time with him going to Yankee games. We would talk about baseball more than music. His remarkable gifts left a uniquely indelible mark on my career and my life. I'll always have those records to go back and listen to if I want to hear him speak. But if you wanna know who he really was, just listen to the music he made. Few, and I mean few, could do what this man did with an instrument.



"I used the word earlier... but I must use it again... EXTRAORDINARY!!"





