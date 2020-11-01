.

Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2020

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang took to social media to criticize the celebrity magazine Us Weekly over a cover story about how his mother is dealing with the legendary guitarist's death.

Wolfgang took to Twitter and shared a photo of the magazine cover that pictures his mother with the headline, Valerie Bertinelli's Untold Story: Love, Loss & Staying Strong".

The Van Halen bassist captioned the photo, "F*** this, and f*** you @usweekly. The only thing printed in this piece of toilet paper that's true is that we all loved my father. This is not a new interview. My mother did not speak to them for this. That is all."

He followed up in another tweet, " I know what a lot of you are going to say. 'Just ignore it, bro!' I'm not going to stand by and let people publish lies and make my family's tragedy someone else's entertainment."




