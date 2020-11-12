.

Former Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Delivers 'A Christmas Storm'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-12-2020

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, has released a brand new instrumental track entitled "A Christmas Storm," as the latest song from his Ashba project.

The new song is an instrumental mashup of the Christmas classics "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Carol Of The Bells," "Joy To The World" and "Hark The Herald Angels Sing."

"A Christmas Storm," follows the previous two singles from Ashba, "Let's Dance" and "Hypnotic" and was mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy nominee Luca Pretolesi. Check it out below:




