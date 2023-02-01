.

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Announces Fully Immersive Experience

Published 02-01-2023

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Announces Fully Immersive Experience
Event poster

(Reybee) Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ashba has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 - "a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall."

The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with "Earth-shattering walls of guitar" to the 360-degree projection-mapped "Portal" within AREA15 on Friday, February 17.

Ashba is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

Tickets and additional event information can be found here.

Related Stories
Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses

Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return

Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba

Former Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Delivers 'A Christmas Storm'

Ex-Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Releases 'Let's Dance' Video

News > Ashba

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring- Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Tour And Livestream- KISS- Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest- Fall Out Boy Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline 2023 Inkcarceration

6th Annual Cliff Burton Day YouTube Celebration Announced

Gene Simmons Reflects On Why Ace Left KISS

Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years

Bryan Adams Announces So Happy It Hurts Tour

Gord Downie and Bob Rock's 'The Moment Is A Wild Place' Goes Online

Thrice Revisit 'The Artist In The Ambulance' For 20th Anniversary

Singled Out: Patty & The Oh's Heard Some Kinda Light