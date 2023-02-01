Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Announces Fully Immersive Experience

(Reybee) Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ashba has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 - "a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall."
The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with "Earth-shattering walls of guitar" to the 360-degree projection-mapped "Portal" within AREA15 on Friday, February 17.
Ashba is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.
Tickets and additional event information can be found here.
