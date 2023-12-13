DJ Ashba Shares New Single 'Party Tonight' Feat Dia

(Reybee) Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba has released his latest single "Party Tonight" that features guest vocals from emerging Bahamian artist Dia (Capron).
"Party Tonight' has an incredible 1940's style vocal melody mixed with aggressive guitars and one hell of a drop" -- Ashba - The track was his most streamed song in the Guitar Dance Music realm (the genre he pioneered that melds big rock guitar with electronic dance music). "'Party Tonight' is Ashba's first single release since last year's "Cryptonite," featuring British vocalist Sarah de Warren.
In the summer of 2022, Ashba released his EDM-driven makeover of the Italian folk classic "Bella Ciao," which was released along with is previous 2021 singles "Hypnotic," Let's Dance" (which featured his Sixx A.M. bandmate James Michael) and "A Christmas Storm." through Edgeout Records/UMG/UMe,
Rising to prominence from his founding of Sixx A.M. with James Michael and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, ASHBA later joined Guns N' Roses as lead guitarist (2009-2015). In addition, he has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.
