Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video

Our Oceans have released a music video for their new single "Face Them". The track comes from their forthcoming album 'While Time Disappears' , which is due November 27th.
Singer and guitarist Tymon Kruidenier had this to say, "'Face Them' is by far the most energetic song on the album, inspired by a drumbeat and guitar riff that Yuma came up with. It's an incredibly busy song, with its dense rhythms and many key changes.
"It's also a very fun song and perhaps a bit more uplifting than the rest of the album. I suspect it features the highest note I ever sang, at the end of the bridge.
We filmed a lot of the recording process of 'While Time Disappears' and even though the quality of the footage is not the best, we thought it was quite suited for a more lighthearted and fun music video for 'Face Them'.
"This isn't a stylized or serious music video, instead, it gives you a genuine impression of our studio process. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:
