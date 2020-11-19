Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19

Black Veil Brides guitarist Jeremy "Jinxx" Ferguson took to social media on Wednesday (November 18th) to share the bad news that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Jinxx wrote, "Last Saturday, I woke up feeling extremely rundown, feverish and had a nasty cough. I didn't hesitate to take my family down to get tested right away.
"We got our results back late Sunday night. @moggycatz and @mommajinxx came back negative, mine positive. Immediately we began quarantining in separate rooms.
"So far, Alice and Lennon are showing no symptoms, waiting on a second test results for my mom. Monday night the fever lifted, but I had lost my sense of taste and smell.
"The cough had moved into my lungs and last night noticed tightness in my chest, did some breathing exercises and it eased up. Today I'm just really tired and dizzy. Hoping the worst of it has passed".
