Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19

Black Veil Brides guitarist Jeremy "Jinxx" Ferguson took to social media on Wednesday (November 18th) to share the bad news that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jinxx wrote, "Last Saturday, I woke up feeling extremely rundown, feverish and had a nasty cough. I didn't hesitate to take my family down to get tested right away.

"We got our results back late Sunday night. @moggycatz and @mommajinxx came back negative, mine positive. Immediately we began quarantining in separate rooms.

"So far, Alice and Lennon are showing no symptoms, waiting on a second test results for my mom. Monday night the fever lifted, but I had lost my sense of taste and smell.

"The cough had moved into my lungs and last night noticed tightness in my chest, did some breathing exercises and it eased up. Today I'm just really tired and dizzy. Hoping the worst of it has passed".

Related Stories

Black Veil Brides' Frontman Explains Why They Re-Stitched The Wounds

Black Veil Brides Stream New Version of 'Perfect Weapon'

Black Veil Brides Announce Special Full Album Performance Livestream

Black Veil Brides To Re-Stitch These Wounds For 10th Anniversary

Black Veil Brides Release New Two Song Collection 'The Night'

Black Veil Brides Part Ways With Member

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black Tour

Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Black Veil Brides 'Reimagining' Debut Album For 10th Anniversary





More Black Veil Brides News



