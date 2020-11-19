.

Joel Hoekstra Streams New Song and Announces Album

Keavin Wiggins | 11-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Joel Hoekstra Streams New Song and Announces Album

Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra has released a new song called "Hard To Say Goodbye". The track comes from his forthcoming Joel Hoekstra's 13 album, "Running Games", which will arrive on February 12th of next year.

Joel had this to say about the album, "Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music. With Joel Hoekstra's 13, I have started to work on something that showcases my production, writing, and playing in the genre that I'm known for, which is melodic hard rock."

He said of the lead single, "'Hard to Say Goodbye' definitely represents the more melodic sound of the album, but rock fans can also look forward to some aggressive tracks."

Stream the song below:

"Hard To Say Goodbye" Stream




Related Stories


Joel Hoekstra Streams New Song and Announces Album



More Joel Hoekstra News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19- AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video- Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event- more

Reviews

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

advertisement
Latest News

Black Veil Brides' Jimxx Battling Covid-19

AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event

Barenaked Ladies Announce A Very Virtual Christmas Streaming Event

Reach NYC Recruit Papa Roach Singer For First New Song In 17 Years

Joel Hoekstra Streams New Song and Announces Album

Dashboard Confessional Cover Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'

Singled Out: Xdrian