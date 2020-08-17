.

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 08-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Evanescence

Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has recruited Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra to cover a classic hit for her One Minute Jam video series.

The three teamed up to jam the Paul McCartney classic "Live And Let Die" which was recorded by Wings as the theme song to the James Bond film of the same name, and later covered by Guns N' Roses.

Majura had this to say, "Please give it up for this week's phenomenal 1min jammers: Iron Maiden's very own Nicko McBrain on drums and Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra on guitar! We gathered digitally to jam the ultimate '73 classic 'Live and let die' for you - hope you'll enjoy!" Watch the jam below:


Related Stories


Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates

Evanescence Releasing New Music One Song At A Time

Evanescence Taking Risks With New Music

Evanescence Return To Rock With 'The Chain' Video

Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

More Evanescence News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show- Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic- Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World

Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind

RSC - Shadow Lady

Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire

On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show

Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World

Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video

Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video