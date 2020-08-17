Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has recruited Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra to cover a classic hit for her One Minute Jam video series.

The three teamed up to jam the Paul McCartney classic "Live And Let Die" which was recorded by Wings as the theme song to the James Bond film of the same name, and later covered by Guns N' Roses.

Majura had this to say, "Please give it up for this week's phenomenal 1min jammers: Iron Maiden's very own Nicko McBrain on drums and Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra on guitar! We gathered digitally to jam the ultimate '73 classic 'Live and let die' for you - hope you'll enjoy!" Watch the jam below:





Related Stories

Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates

Evanescence Releasing New Music One Song At A Time

Evanescence Taking Risks With New Music

Evanescence Return To Rock With 'The Chain' Video

Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

More Evanescence News



