Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura has recruited Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra to cover a classic hit for her One Minute Jam video series.
The three teamed up to jam the Paul McCartney classic "Live And Let Die" which was recorded by Wings as the theme song to the James Bond film of the same name, and later covered by Guns N' Roses.
Majura had this to say, "Please give it up for this week's phenomenal 1min jammers: Iron Maiden's very own Nicko McBrain on drums and Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra on guitar! We gathered digitally to jam the ultimate '73 classic 'Live and let die' for you - hope you'll enjoy!" Watch the jam below:
Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates
Evanescence Releasing New Music One Song At A Time
Evanescence Taking Risks With New Music
Evanescence Return To Rock With 'The Chain' Video
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety
Evanescence Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour
Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release
Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show- Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic- Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way- more
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Singled Out: Sailmaker's Leave It All Behind
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Metallica To Stream Performance From Final Big 4 Show
Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic
The Who Stream 50th Anniversary Footage From Hyde Park Show
Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Hands That Built The World
Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush
Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video
Secret Of Boris Release 'Don't Mention Love' Video