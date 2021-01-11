Joel Hoekstra's 13 Release 'Finish Line' Video

Album cover art

Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra has released a video for the new single "Finish Line", which comes from the forthcoming Joel Hoekstra's 13 album "Running Games".

The new album will be hitting stores on February 12th and also features Russell Allen (vocals), Tony Franklin (bass), Vinny Appice (drums), and Derek Sherinian (keyboards).

Joel had this to say, "Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music. With Joel Hoekstra's 13, I have started to work on something that showcases my production, writing, and playing in the genre that I'm known for, which is melodic hard rock." Watch the video below:

