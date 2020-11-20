Dolly Parton To Host Virtual Christmas Special

Country music legend Dolly Parton will be hosting a live virtual Christmas special on Pandora LIVE on December 4th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, which will also feature Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce.

The streaming service sent over the following details: "Taking place in a Nashville studio majestically decorated for the holidays, the evening will feature each artist performing classic holiday tunes backed by Dolly's longtime band members.

"There will also be exclusive interviews with the guest artists, where they will recall their favorite memories of Dolly and talk about their favorite holiday traditions.

"Additionally, children around the country will act as the evening's interviewers, asking Dolly about her holiday traditions in a special 'Dear Dolly' segment." Fans can RSVP for the free show here.

