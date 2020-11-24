The Darkness Announce Christmas Concert Livestream

(hennemusic) UK rockers The Darkness will close out 2020 with a live concert and pay-per-view event from London. "Lockdown Live: Streaming of a White Christmas" will see the band perform at London's Indigo at The O2 on Friday, December 18 starting at 8pm GMT; the show will also be recorded for a live album that will be released in April 2021.
"Christmas is coming, and nothing says Joy and Surprise like The Darkness, rocking live in your living room!," says Justin Hawkins. "Santa gets a day off as we deliver the Premier Cru streamed concert of the year, live to you from the IndigO2 in London Town. Let us in at your interweb window as we celebrate life, love, Christmas and Rock Music, all wrapped in tinsel and delivered to you on a golden dream sleigh of almost ludicrous proportions.
"Expect hits, old and new. Beards, flayed by the snow engines of entertainment. Fairy lights, plugged in and mostly working. A few brave and/or immune rockers will have the good fortune to join us in the stadium of dreams for this exclusive event - check out our written facts to understand. This will be an unparalleled night of true artistic integrity, so don't dilly dally - let's rock our socks off together for Christmaaaaaas!" Watch the video promo and find ticket details here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
