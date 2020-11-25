Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart

Wolfgang Van Halen made an impressive debut with his first solo song "Distance". The single has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

Van Halen released the track under the band name of Mammoth WVH and accompanied it with a video paying tribute to his late father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

The single enjoyed 826,000 streams during its first week of release and sold 13,000 digital downloads, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data via Billboard.

Wolfgang told the publication, "I am beyond humbled by the response to 'Distance'. I can't believe that it's appearing on all of these charts so soon after release.

"The fact that so many have embraced the song and video shows how much we have in common in the love and respect we have for my father. I just wish he was here to see it.

"Thank you so much to everyone who's listening and also to my whole team who has worked so hard to make this a reality."

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern





More Mammoth WVH News



