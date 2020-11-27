Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform on the December 12 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. Hosted by actor Timothy Chalamet, the program will see Springsteen promoting his latest album, "Letter To You."
The New Jersey rocker's 20th studio effort recently debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries and earned a No. 2 spot on the US Billboard 200. "Letter To You" was recorded live with the E Street Band over five days last year at Springsteen's home studio; the set includes nine recent compositions as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, previously unreleased songs from the 1970s: "Janey Needs A Shooter," "If I Was The Priest" and "Song For Orphans."
The recording sessions were captured in a feature-length documentary film, "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You," that was released by Apple Original Films and premiered on Apple TV+ in sync with the album's arrival last month. Watch the "Letter To You" video here.
