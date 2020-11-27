Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover

(hennemusic) Eddie Van Halen is featured on a newly-unearthed extended cover of the Jimi Hendrix classic, "If 6 Was 9." According to Guitar World, keyboardist David Garfield recruited Van Halen for the 1996 recording alongside singer and guitarist Michael Landau, bassist Will Lee and drummer Simon Phillips for his "Tribute To Jeff Porcaro" album.
Garfield is now sharing an extended version of the Hendrix track as part of his new EP, "Guitar Heroes OTB - Vol. 1." While the main session was recorded in Chick Corea's Mad Hatter Studios in Los Angeles, the keyboardist worked with Eddie on his overdubs at his own 5150 Studios.
"I went up to his house to work on the tracks with him, and he was so cool," says Garfield. "We bonded as keyboard players, too. After that session, we played a live gig together at the Baked Potato, along with Steve Lukather and Michael Landau. We continued to stay in touch, and often he would call me out of the blue, asking for help with keyboard related stuff. I even found a guy to travel with him on tour and play additional parts offstage, as well as be his keyboard tech.
"I'm sure sorry we lost him way too soon," he adds. "I was hoping to collaborate with him again. Rest in peace, my brother Ed."
Eddie passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song
There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie But Tribute Show Possible
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern
Eddie Van Halen Wanted Final Tour With Hagar and Roth
Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Dedicates Debut Solo Single To His Father Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover- Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid- System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views- AC/DC- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid
System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views With 'Chop Suey!' Video
AC/DC Won't Change and Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music
Journey Frontman Arnel Pineda Delivers 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Creed Stars Have Written Almost An Album's Worth Of Unreleased Songs
Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live
The Kinks Stream New Animated Video For Classic Track 'Lola'