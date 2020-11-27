.

Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover

Bruce Henne | 11-27-2020

(hennemusic) Eddie Van Halen is featured on a newly-unearthed extended cover of the Jimi Hendrix classic, "If 6 Was 9." According to Guitar World, keyboardist David Garfield recruited Van Halen for the 1996 recording alongside singer and guitarist Michael Landau, bassist Will Lee and drummer Simon Phillips for his "Tribute To Jeff Porcaro" album.

Garfield is now sharing an extended version of the Hendrix track as part of his new EP, "Guitar Heroes OTB - Vol. 1." While the main session was recorded in Chick Corea's Mad Hatter Studios in Los Angeles, the keyboardist worked with Eddie on his overdubs at his own 5150 Studios.

"I went up to his house to work on the tracks with him, and he was so cool," says Garfield. "We bonded as keyboard players, too. After that session, we played a live gig together at the Baked Potato, along with Steve Lukather and Michael Landau. We continued to stay in touch, and often he would call me out of the blue, asking for help with keyboard related stuff. I even found a guy to travel with him on tour and play additional parts offstage, as well as be his keyboard tech.

"I'm sure sorry we lost him way too soon," he adds. "I was hoping to collaborate with him again. Rest in peace, my brother Ed."

Eddie passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




