Iron Maiden Debut In Top 10 With Nights Of The Dead

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have scored a UK top 10 debut with their latest release, "Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City." According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the UK Top 100 album chart at No. 7.

The band were recorded during three sold-out arena shows in Mexico City in September 2019 on the multi-year Legacy Of The Beast world tour, which is scheduled to finish next summer in Europe after plans changed due to the global health crisis.

"When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same," says bassist Steve Harris. "We'd been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we've been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we'd take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.

"I'm very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as 'For The Greater Good Of God', and other older songs like 'Where Eagles Dare', 'Flight Of Icarus', 'The Clansman' and 'Sign Of The Cross' which haven't been included in our live set releases for many years.

"We've never released a live album from Mexico before," adds Harris, "and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there." Read more and stream a song from the package here.

