Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support

Sammy Hagar says that Wolfgang Van Halen has his "full support" and explained how he has been impressed how the young musician has been handling the launch of his solo career in the wake of the death of his famous father, Eddie Van Halen.

The former Van Halen frontman was asked about Wolfgang during an appearance on SiriusXM. He said, "I wish him the best. I can't wait till this COVID crap is over. I'd like Wolfie to do some shows with the Circle, or I'll go see him anytime. I'm in full support, full support of Wolfie, man."

Wolfgang recently released a track called "Distance" as the first song from his Mammoth WVH solo project, and shared another song during an appearance on the Howard Stern show and both tracks showed a more modern rock sound than Van Halen.

Sammy commented on those who wanted Wolfgang to sound more like his father. "I've been thinking about this a lot. When he was first putting little snippets on his Instagram and stuff I was following him. And there were people getting in his sh*t about not sounding like Van Halen.

"And it kills me - I think he's handling it so well. I can't believe how grown up this kid is for his first time out there, to be on view and to be on Stern, I mean, he's jumped right into the big time."

Hagar also directly addressed the issue of the music not sounding like Van Halen, "I think he's handling it really well. And for those people out there that want him to sound like his dad and follow his dad's footsteps. What if Eddie would have followed his dad's footsteps? He would have been a jazz player with a clarinet. So, you don't follow your father's footsteps. I'm a firm believer in you don't do that. And Wolfie shouldn't do that."

