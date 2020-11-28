Singled Out: Little Hurt's My Head Hurts

Little Hurt recently released a new track called "My Head Hurts", from their forthcoming "Every Second" EP, and to celebrate Colin Dieden tells us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote 'My Head Hurts' kind of out of necessity. This has been an incredibly tough year - for everyone. And I'm no exception. So many life changing events took place for me in such a short period of time and there were moments where I felt kind of hopeless.

I really just needed to yell into a microphone and play my guitar really loud and that's what I did. I think anyone hearing this song will be able to apply it to whatever is happening in their own lives and even the state of the world.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Little Hurt here

