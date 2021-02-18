Singled Out: Little Hurt's Messed Up

Little Hurt just released a new EP entitled "Every Second" and to celebrate we have asked Colin Dieden to tell us about the single "Messed Up". Here is the story:

I wrote 'Messed Up' because I wanted to talk about some things I'd never spoken about in my music before, in particular how my parent's divorce affected me. And why I've struggled with love, and with myself. I keep thinking things will be clearer as I get older but that just never happens.

As much wisdom as you gain from your experiences, life constantly throws new challenges and there's really no way to ever be prepared. I guess we keep hoping that things will be permanent and it takes a lifetime to realize that just doesn't happen - you have to get used to things being in flux or it will drive you crazy.

