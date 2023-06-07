Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You

Album art

Former lead singer of The Mowglis Colin Dieden has released a new Little Hurt album called "Lovely Hours". To celebrate he tell us about the single "I Can Do Better Than You". Here is the story:

Sometimes writing songs feels like a regular job, but the upbeat energy of "I Can Do Better Than You" flowed from the start. There is something truly cathartic about just putting yourself into a song and letting it fly.



When we were talking about this video we went through a few different concepts but ultimately we landed on the idea that we wanted it to just be pure energy. We wanted people to have fun watching it, and feel good. Not have to overthink it, just be in the moment.



Video director Kyle Vorbach (Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, and Jagwar Twin) said of the visual, "Colin called me in the middle of the night and said he had the idea for 'I Can Do Better Than You' figured out. He said 'color and energy.' So, we did just that-we shot in a location in LA where the ceiling is entirely comprised of colored LED panels, and in post-production we saturated every shot as much as is physically possible. The end result is some visuals that are as arresting as the song is."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Little Hurt's Messed Up

Singled Out: Little Hurt's My Head Hurts

More Little Hurt News