Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You

Former lead singer of The Mowglis Colin Dieden has released a new Little Hurt album called "Lovely Hours". To celebrate he tell us about the single "I Can Do Better Than You". Here is the story:
Sometimes writing songs feels like a regular job, but the upbeat energy of "I Can Do Better Than You" flowed from the start. There is something truly cathartic about just putting yourself into a song and letting it fly.
When we were talking about this video we went through a few different concepts but ultimately we landed on the idea that we wanted it to just be pure energy. We wanted people to have fun watching it, and feel good. Not have to overthink it, just be in the moment.
Video director Kyle Vorbach (Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, and Jagwar Twin) said of the visual, "Colin called me in the middle of the night and said he had the idea for 'I Can Do Better Than You' figured out. He said 'color and energy.' So, we did just that-we shot in a location in LA where the ceiling is entirely comprised of colored LED panels, and in post-production we saturated every shot as much as is physically possible. The end result is some visuals that are as arresting as the song is."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Little Hurt's Messed Up
Singled Out: Little Hurt's My Head Hurts
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode
Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour
Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'
Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video
Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'
Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland
Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'
Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You