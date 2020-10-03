Jimi Hendrix Streams 'Foxey Lady' From 1970 Maui Performance

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix's team are streaming video of a performance of "Foxey Lady" from the late guitarist's 1970 appearance in Maui, Hawaii. The footage will be featured in the November 20 release of the documentary "Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui", and the companion album "Live In Maui."

The film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience's visit to the Hawaiian island and how they became involved in the ill-fated 1971 "Rainbow Bridge" movie produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery, who arranged for a free Hendrix concert on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano to added to the package.

Ahead of a scheduled concert in Honolulu on August 1, the free Hendrix show filming on July 30 delivered two sets with the guitarist joined by bassist Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell, with the latter overdubbing his drum tracks at Electric Lady Studios in 1971 just so some of those performances could be featured in the "Rainbow Bridge" film.

Following the Hawaiian shows, Hendrix returned to New York to work at his new Electric Lady Studios before leaving for a series of European dates; he died in London just three weeks later, on September 18, 1970. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming

Jimi Hendrix's Band Of Gypys 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Coming

Jimi Hendrix New Year's Eve 1969 'Ezy Ryder' Performance Streaming

Jimi Hendrix Streams Foxy Lady from 1969 NYE Performance

Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall

Jimi Hendrix Live Band Of Gypsys Box Set Announced

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide

Seattle Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special





More Jimi Hendrix News



