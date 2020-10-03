Jimi Hendrix Streams 'Foxey Lady' From 1970 Maui Performance

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix's team are streaming video of a performance of "Foxey Lady" from the late guitarist's 1970 appearance in Maui, Hawaii. The footage will be featured in the November 20 release of the documentary "Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui", and the companion album "Live In Maui."
The film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience's visit to the Hawaiian island and how they became involved in the ill-fated 1971 "Rainbow Bridge" movie produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery, who arranged for a free Hendrix concert on the lower slope of the dormant Haleakala volcano to added to the package.
Ahead of a scheduled concert in Honolulu on August 1, the free Hendrix show filming on July 30 delivered two sets with the guitarist joined by bassist Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell, with the latter overdubbing his drum tracks at Electric Lady Studios in 1971 just so some of those performances could be featured in the "Rainbow Bridge" film.
Following the Hawaiian shows, Hendrix returned to New York to work at his new Electric Lady Studios before leaving for a series of European dates; he died in London just three weeks later, on September 18, 1970. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming
Jimi Hendrix's Band Of Gypys 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Coming
Jimi Hendrix New Year's Eve 1969 'Ezy Ryder' Performance Streaming
Jimi Hendrix Streams Foxy Lady from 1969 NYE Performance
Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall
Jimi Hendrix Live Band Of Gypsys Box Set Announced
Jimi Hendrix's Electric Church Hitting The Big Screen Worldwide
Seattle Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix
Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Radio Special
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early- Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey- Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce
Jimi Hendrix Streams 'Foxey Lady' From 1970 Maui Performance
Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Releasing Debut Album This Year
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album
Singled Out: Shuffalo's Whispers