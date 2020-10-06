Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died after a hard fought battle with throat cancer, his son Wolfgang confirmed via social media on Tuesday. He was 65 years old.

Wolfgang, the bassist for his father's band Van Halen, shared the sad news via Twitter. He wrote, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Eddie was first diagnosed and treated for the cancer in 2000 and recent rumors speculated that the cancer had returned. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth was asked about the rumors last September.

He told Phoenix radio station KSLX, "I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, most likely. I'm not sure what's happening with Ed, but he's probably not gonna answer the bell this time. And it's not my place to guess. But we've been in touch. The fellows who I'm working with in terms of my road crew and the amps come from Van Halen."

Roth was then asked directly if Eddie Van Halen is dealing with a health issue and he responded, "I hear all the same rumors that you do and it's not my place to guess."

