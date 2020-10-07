The music world has been shocked and saddened by the news that legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.
Many inside the Van Halen camp took to social media to share their tributes to the iconic musician. Frontman David Lee Roth shared a backstage photo with Eddie and simply wrote, "What a Long Great Trip It's Been..."
Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar shared a photo of himself with and said "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. Michael Anthony echoed that sentiment with "No words... Heartborken, my love to the family".
Eddie's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, wrote, "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.
"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."
Roth's former solo bandmate Billy Sheehan wrote "No no no no no. Oh no. I am utterly devastated. My deepest and most sincere condolences to his family.
"Simply the greatest. Life changing. World changing. Thank you for your awesomeness, old friend. I owe you so much. Rest In Peace."
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle
Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died
Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song
Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video
Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen
Van Halen Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Jam Cover
Why Singer Turned Down Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen In Heated Twitter Exchanges
AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'- David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen- Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance- more
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle- AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- more
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'
David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance
Led Zeppelin To Release 50th Anniversary 'Immigrant Song' Single
Motorhead Celebrating 'Ace Of Spades' With New Podcast Series
Like Moths To Flames Release 'Selective Sacrifice 'Video
Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Releases Children's Christmas Book
Singled Out: Van Scott's Starry Eyed