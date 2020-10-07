David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen

The music world has been shocked and saddened by the news that legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Many inside the Van Halen camp took to social media to share their tributes to the iconic musician. Frontman David Lee Roth shared a backstage photo with Eddie and simply wrote, "What a Long Great Trip It's Been..."

Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar shared a photo of himself with and said "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. Michael Anthony echoed that sentiment with "No words... Heartborken, my love to the family".

Eddie's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, wrote, "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

Roth's former solo bandmate Billy Sheehan wrote "No no no no no. Oh no. I am utterly devastated. My deepest and most sincere condolences to his family.

"Simply the greatest. Life changing. World changing. Thank you for your awesomeness, old friend. I owe you so much. Rest In Peace."

