The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum

(hennemusic) The Eagles are streaming audio of their 1972 classic, "Take It Easy", as the latest preview to the October 16 release of "Live From The Forum MMXVIII."
The band's debut single doubled as their first hit when it reached No. 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" captures the band in concert over three sold-out nights at the famed Los Angeles venue, while delivering their first recordings with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who joined the touring lineup in 2017.
Following the concert film's premiere on ESPN in July, the package will be available in a variety of audio and video formats, including Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, digital and streaming.
"Take It Easy" follows "Lyin' Eyes" and "Hotel California" as the third preview of the new live set. Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Eagles Stream New Live Version Of 'Hotel California'
The Eagles Stream 'Lyin' Eyes' From Live From The Forum
Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast
Eagles Concert Film Coming To TV This Holiday Weekend
Eagles Reschedule Some Hotel California Tour Dates
The Eagles In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of One Of These Nights
The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates
Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup- AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'- Whitesnake's David Coverdale- more
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup
AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery
Burton C. Bell Opens Up About Leaving Fear Factory
The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum
Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Week
Stevie Nicks Releases New Single 'Show Them The Way'
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'