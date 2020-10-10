The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum

(hennemusic) The Eagles are streaming audio of their 1972 classic, "Take It Easy", as the latest preview to the October 16 release of "Live From The Forum MMXVIII."

The band's debut single doubled as their first hit when it reached No. 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" captures the band in concert over three sold-out nights at the famed Los Angeles venue, while delivering their first recordings with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who joined the touring lineup in 2017.

Following the concert film's premiere on ESPN in July, the package will be available in a variety of audio and video formats, including Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, digital and streaming.

"Take It Easy" follows "Lyin' Eyes" and "Hotel California" as the third preview of the new live set. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

