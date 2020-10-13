ELO's Jeff Lynne Receives Honor From Queen Of England

(hennemusic) ELO legend Jeff Lynne has been awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to music as part of the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The rocker co-founded Electric Light Orchestra in 1970 and continues to carry the brand forward as Jeff Lynne's ELO; the famed record producer was also a member of The Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup that featured George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.
"I am extremely humbled and grateful to be awarded this honor for my services to music," says Lynne. "To be recognized for my work is an extraordinary privilege."
The 2020 honor follows Lynne's induction as a member of ELO into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announces Fall Tour
ELO Scores First UK No. 1 Studio Album In Almost 40 Years
Jeff Lynne's ELO Release 'Time Of Our Life' Video
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Album 'From Out Of Nowhere'
ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour
ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream- Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates- Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet- Puscifer- more
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates
Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet
Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream
AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video
Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?
Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'
Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album