ELO's Jeff Lynne Receives Honor From Queen Of England

(hennemusic) ELO legend Jeff Lynne has been awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to music as part of the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The rocker co-founded Electric Light Orchestra in 1970 and continues to carry the brand forward as Jeff Lynne's ELO; the famed record producer was also a member of The Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup that featured George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.

"I am extremely humbled and grateful to be awarded this honor for my services to music," says Lynne. "To be recognized for my work is an extraordinary privilege."

The 2020 honor follows Lynne's induction as a member of ELO into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. Read more here.

